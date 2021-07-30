Trevor Story not happy with Rockies after not being traded

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story was one of the names most frequently mentioned in trade rumors leading up to Friday’s deadline. Story was not moved, however, and he does not sound happy about it.

Story said after the deadline passed that the entire process left him “confused” and said he had nothing good to say about it.

“I’m confused and I don’t have really anything good to say about the situation and how it unfolded,” Story told Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post.

Story, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, has been a consistently solid player for Colorado. However, the 28-year-old is having the worst offensive season of his career so far. That has likely diminished his value, but the Rockies seemed unwilling to adjust their asking price in response.

The Rockies haven’t had a ton of success during Story’s time with Colorado. That, combined with the organization’s handling of him this season, seems to have alienated him somewhat. He appears poised to follow one of his former teammates out of town and leave at the end of the season.