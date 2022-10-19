How much money Wil Myers spent buying drinks for Padres fans at bar revealed

When the San Diego Padres clinched their first trip to the NLCS since 1998, Wil Myers decided to celebrate in an awesome way.

The Padres beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 in Game 4 of their NLDS on Saturday night to win the series. Myers is the longest-tenured member of the Padres. He and his wife decided to celebrate by going out to bars in San Diego.

The first baseman/outfielder bought shots for every person in each bar he visited.

Wil Myers and his wife Maggie are out in downtown San Diego, buying shots for everyone in every bar they enter and thanking fans, high-fiving and celebrating. What a moment for the longest-tenured #Padres player. pic.twitter.com/MgwicXJ9n4 — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) October 16, 2022

During Game 1 of the NLCS between the Padres and Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, FOX’s Ken Rosenthal shared some more details about Myers’ celebratory night.

Rosenthal said that Myers spent $1,400 buying drinks for fans.

As for the bill, the 31-year-old said it was “well worth it.”

Myers is on a 6-year, $83 million contract with the Padres and making $20 million this year. For a guy with career earnings of $73 million, spending $1,400 at a bar one night is nothing. It’s also a tiny price to pay for a lifetime of awesome memories.

Beyond the money, going out to celebrate with the fans after such a huge win for the franchise is priceless. That must have been a great time for the Padres veteran.