Wil Myers had greatest way of celebrating Padres’ NLDS victory

Wil Myers is officially The People’s Champ in San Diego.

Myers and the Padres knocked off the heavily-favored Los Angeles Dodgers with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Saturday. After the game, Myers and wife Maggie celebrated by bar-hopping around downtown San Diego and buying shots for everyone at every single bar. The 6-foot-3 slugger Myers was quite the sight living it up among the Padres fans and even got behind the bar at one point, presumably to pour the shots himself.

Take a look at the videos, which were posted by Maggie Myers to Instagram.

Wil Myers and his wife Maggie are out in downtown San Diego, buying shots for everyone in every bar they enter and thanking fans, high-fiving and celebrating. What a moment for the longest-tenured #Padres player. pic.twitter.com/MgwicXJ9n4 — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) October 16, 2022

The former All-Star Myers has been with the Padres since 2015, making him their longest-tenured player. After the epic win on Saturday, Myers, who had lost and lost and lost to the Dodgers over the years, shared just how much the moment meant to him.

A champagne-soaked Wil Myers: “I’ll tell you what, eight years being here, the ups and the downs, I’ve lost a lot of games to that team right there. This one right here makes it all worth it.” — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) October 16, 2022

Myers, who turns 32 later this year, has experienced a lot of ups and downs in San Diego. Now he can officially say that he helped the Padres clinch their first NLCS berth in this millennium.