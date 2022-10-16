 Skip to main content
Wil Myers had greatest way of celebrating Padres’ NLDS victory

October 16, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Wil Myers in his Padres uniform

Oct 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers (5) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wil Myers is officially The People’s Champ in San Diego.

Myers and the Padres knocked off the heavily-favored Los Angeles Dodgers with a thrilling come-from-behind victory in Game 4 of their NLDS series on Saturday. After the game, Myers and wife Maggie celebrated by bar-hopping around downtown San Diego and buying shots for everyone at every single bar. The 6-foot-3 slugger Myers was quite the sight living it up among the Padres fans and even got behind the bar at one point, presumably to pour the shots himself.

Take a look at the videos, which were posted by Maggie Myers to Instagram.

The former All-Star Myers has been with the Padres since 2015, making him their longest-tenured player. After the epic win on Saturday, Myers, who had lost and lost and lost to the Dodgers over the years, shared just how much the moment meant to him.

Myers, who turns 32 later this year, has experienced a lot of ups and downs in San Diego. Now he can officially say that he helped the Padres clinch their first NLCS berth in this millennium.

MLB Playoffs 2022Wil Myers
