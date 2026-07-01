Willson Contreras challenges a Red Sox fan to a fight online after getting ejected

Willson Contreras continued to crash out after getting ejected from Tuesday’s game.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman Contreras was tossed in the fourth inning of his team’s matchup against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Contreras struck out looking against Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli and took exception to some trash talk from Cavalli after the fact.

After exchanging some heated words with Cavalli, Contreras ended up charging at Cavalli and throwing his helmet in Cavalli’s direction. You can see the video of the benches-clearing incident here.

Not long after getting ejected, Contreras hopped straight onto Instagram. Upon encountering a video of the incident on the platform, Contreras responded to a fan who wrote, “Wilson [sic] Contreras is a p—y. And im a die hard Sox fan” (profanity edited by LBS).

That led to a fiery response from Contreras. He challenged the fan to a fight by writing, “come meet me at Fenway.”

The Nationals would go on to beat the Red Sox by a final score of 8-1. Because he was ejected in the fourth inning and posted that comment so soon afterwards, it appears that Contreras was beefing with fans on Instagram while the game was still going on.

Contreras, the 34-year-old former All-Star, is very much known for his volatile temperament. Throwing his helmet at Cavalli in Wednesday’s game was not even the craziest item Contreras has thrown during an on-field meltdown.