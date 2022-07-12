Cubs to trade one of last remaining players from World Series team?

Though it was only six years ago, 2016 feels like ancient history as far as the Chicago Cubs are concerned.

Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Cubs are bracing for another sell-off at this season’s trade deadline that is likely expected to include All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. The report also mentions a trio of relievers (David Robertson, Chris Martin, and Mychal Givens) as probable trade candidates for the Cubs.

Contreras, who just made his third All-Star team, is hitting .266 this season with 13 homers and 35 RBIs. He is a homegrown Cub who is one of the last remaining players from their 2016 World Series-winning team. Other than Contreras, only Kyle Hendricks and Jason Heyward (both of whom are hurt at the moment) are left from the 2016 roster. Cubs manager David Ross was on that 2016 team as well but as a player.

The Cubs already traded away cornerstones Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez, and Kris Bryant at last year’s trade deadline. Contreras is now 30 years old and toiling away on a 34-52 team, so it makes sense that he could be next. A couple of interesting suitors have been mentioned for Contreras too.