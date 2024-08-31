Reigning World Series champion OF lands with new AL playoff team

One veteran player’s dream of back-to-back World Series titles is still alive.

The Kansas City Royals announced on Saturday that they have claimed veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman off waivers. The 34-year-old Grossman had been placed on outright waivers by the Texas Rangers earlier this week.

Grossman produced 10 home runs and 49 RBIs in 115 games for Texas last season as they went on to win the World Series. His 2024 season has been much less successful though as he signed with the Chicago White Sox as a free agent, got traded back to the Rangers after hitting just .211 in Chicago, and then was let go by Texas after batting .238 over 45 total appearances for them this year.

Still, Grossman is a switch hitter who can provide some situational value for a contending team. The 75-61 Royals, who currently occupy the second AL Wild Card spot, will take a shot on him as they make their push for October. Earlier in the day, they claimed another notable veteran outfielder as well.