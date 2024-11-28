2-time World Series champion shortstop announces his retirement

A multi-time World Series champion is ready to look at tee times.

Veteran MLB shortstop Brandon Crawford announced in a post to Instagram on Wednesday that he is officially retiring. Crawford issued a lengthy statement of gratitude in which he said that “I’m incredibly grateful for all the years I spent playing the game I love, but now it is time for me to spend it with the people who I’m most thankful for.”

You can read Crawford’s full post below.

The 37-year-old Crawford had a superb career with the San Francisco Giants from 2011-23. Crawford developed into a rock at the shortstop position for the Giants, starting on two World Series-winning teams (2012 and 2014) and making three career All-Star teams. The lefty hitter also won a Silver Slugger Award in 2015 and was known for his strong defense as well, earning four Gold Gloves over the course of his career.

After spending last season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Crawford has decided to call it a day. A career .249 hitter, Crawford will go down as a player who elevated his game in the postseason (including a memorable grand slam in the 2014 Wild Card game against Pittsburgh). It might not be far-fetched either to see him get a call from the Giants organization to return in a different capacity since many of his old teammates are now employed by the team in high-ranking roles.