Did Xander Bogaerts send message to Red Sox after exit?

The Boston Red Sox lost Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres this week, and the shortstop may have rubbed some salt in the wound when he was introduced by his new team on Friday.

The Padres introduced Bogaerts at a press conference, and he made a notable comment about contract negotiations during the event. The veteran shortstop thanked the Padres for being “straightforward” in negotiations, which some saw as a bit of a shot at the Red Sox.

Bogaerts thanked the Padres for being so “straightforward” in their negotiations. pic.twitter.com/4DGpRg8tyd — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 9, 2022

Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres. Things would certainly be pretty straightforward if that offer is placed on the table in front of someone. That said, even before Bogaerts signed, there were reports that Boston’s offer simply was not competitive, with one report outright accusing the Red Sox of screwing up the negotiations. Perhaps Bogaerts privately agrees, or at least feels the Red Sox overcomplicated things.

Boston’s offseason moves have not received good reviews thus far. Between Bogaerts and the Mookie Betts trade, the Red Sox may even be in danger of becoming known as cheap or unwilling to go the extra mile for stars, a label that would have been unthinkable a few years ago.