Aaron Judge’s reported contract demands revealed

Aaron Judge is reportedly interested in a lengthy contract once he hits free agency, one that would tie him to wherever he lands for almost a decade.

Judge and the New York Yankees failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension before the start of the 2022 season on Friday. Judge had pegged Opening Day as the deadline to strike a deal on an extension before the season began.

On Friday, Yankees GM Brian Cashman told the media that the three-time All-Star declined a seven-year, $213.5 million extension that would’ve started in 2023. The $30.5 million average annual value of the contract would have been the highest mark given out to a position player in Yankees history.

Now we may know why Judge turned it down.

According to NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Judge’s camp is looking for at least a nine-year deal worth more than the $30.5 million average annual value that was offered by the Yankees.

Source: Aaron Judge's camp has been asking for at least 9 years and more money per year than the $30.5M per year that Brian Cashman said the Yankees had offered. https://t.co/FM6dbLCZLb — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) April 8, 2022

A nine-year deal for a player in their mid-to-late twenties makes sense, but it’s hard to see a scenario where a team would give Judge, who turns 30 on April 26, a contract of that length.

Aside from his age, Judge hasn’t been able to stay on the field consistently. He’s played in over 120 games twice so far in his career, including just 28 in the COVID-shortened 60-game season in 2020.

When he’s on the field, however, it’s hard to deny that he deserves a contract similar in monetary value to some of the game’s best.

In 2017, Judge hit 52 home runs and 114 RBIs in 155 games. In 2021, Judge hit .287 with 39 home runs and 98 RBIs in 148 games. He finished fourth in AL MVP voting.

Judge is the face of the franchise and a formidable presence in the Yankee lineup. But it’s unclear whether the Yankees or any team would want to make the financial commitment that would take him nearly to the age of 40.

Photo: Aug 23, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports