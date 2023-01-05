Yankees make another big-name hire to their front office

The New York Yankees are assembling a front office “Dream Team” of sorts.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday that the Yankees have hired ex-New York Mets executive Omar Minaya. The 64-year-old Minaya will serve as an adviser in the Yankees’ baseball operations department.

Minaya is best known for his years running the Mets as their GM. He was the architect of their 2006 team that won 97 games and a division title but also had a few whiffs during his time in Queens. In addition to his run with the Mets, Minaya served as GM for the-then Montreal Expos, as senior vice president of baseball operations for the San Diego Padres, and (in his most recent job) as a scouting consultant for Major League Baseball.

Heyman notes that the Yankees’ hiring of Minaya, a scouting guru, appears to be an attempt to balance out their analytics-heavy front office. Earlier in the week, the team already hired another very well-known MLB executive.