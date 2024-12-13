 Skip to main content
Yankees fans said the same thing after the Devin Williams trade

December 13, 2024
by Larry Brown
New York Yankees logo

Aug 17, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of rain falling on the New York Yankees logo on the first base dugout roof during a rain delay in the game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees fans were all saying the same thing about the team’s trade for Devin Williams.

The Yankees on Friday acquired Williams in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The AL East squad is trading pitcher Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee in exchange for the All-Star closer.

Cortes, 30, was an All-Star in 2022, but he struggled in 2023. Last season he went 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA and made 30 starts, though the Yankees also brought him out of the bullpen. Durbin batted .287 with an .867 OPS in 82 games at the Triple-A level with 29 stolen bases.

Yankees fans seemed to think that wasn’t a significant price to pay for Williams, who had a 1.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings last season.

Yankees fans were elated about the trade and praised team general manager Brian Cashman as the “Cashgod” for the move.

The Yankees were unable to re-sign Juan Soto, who took $765 million from the Mets. Since then, the team has given Max Fried $218 million and acquired Williams in a trade. Cashman is trying to make things up to Yankees fans. He is off to a good start in helping the reigning AL champs gear back up for 2025.

