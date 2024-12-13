Yankees fans said the same thing after the Devin Williams trade

New York Yankees fans were all saying the same thing about the team’s trade for Devin Williams.

The Yankees on Friday acquired Williams in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The AL East squad is trading pitcher Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin to Milwaukee in exchange for the All-Star closer.

Cortes, 30, was an All-Star in 2022, but he struggled in 2023. Last season he went 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA and made 30 starts, though the Yankees also brought him out of the bullpen. Durbin batted .287 with an .867 OPS in 82 games at the Triple-A level with 29 stolen bases.

Yankees fans seemed to think that wasn’t a significant price to pay for Williams, who had a 1.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings last season.

Yankees fans were elated about the trade and praised team general manager Brian Cashman as the “Cashgod” for the move.

It took a little time, but Brian Cashman turned Lucas Luetge into Devin Williams.

Cashgod Masterclass. https://t.co/lBoOmtZnaj — Kenny Glantz (@KMcAwsome) December 13, 2024

CASHGOD STRIKES AGAIN… KEEP GOIN pic.twitter.com/Y0gTXzA3xd — KiiD BB (@KiiDBB) December 13, 2024

The Yankees were unable to re-sign Juan Soto, who took $765 million from the Mets. Since then, the team has given Max Fried $218 million and acquired Williams in a trade. Cashman is trying to make things up to Yankees fans. He is off to a good start in helping the reigning AL champs gear back up for 2025.