Yankees fans taunt Fernando Tatis Jr. with chant

New York Yankees fans let Fernando Tatis hear it on Friday night.

The Yankees were hosting the San Diego Padres for the first game of a three-game series between the teams. As Tatis was in right field for the bottom of the first inning, Yankees fans had some taunts for the outfielder.

Yankees fans could be heard chanting “steroids” at Tatis.

#Yankees fans in right field were just chanting "STEROIDS" over and over at Fernando Tatis Jr. here at Yankee Stadium — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) May 26, 2023

A "steroids" chant from the Yankees crowd to Fernando Tatis. They're going hard at him right now. — Brendan Kuty 🧟‍♂️ (@BrendanKutyNJ) May 26, 2023

Here is a video:

Yankees fans can be heard chanting “Steroids” at Fernando Tatis Jr in the outfield tonight Ironic. @short_porch @StoolBaseball pic.twitter.com/ANGQJCSnPi — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 26, 2023

Yankees fans like to ride opposing players, and they did just that with Tatis.

The young Padres star was suspended 80 games last year for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid. He offered a lame excuse for his positive test and has been hearing it from fans ever since returning to action.

In 30 games this season, Tatis is batting .258 with five doubles, seven home runs and a .765 OPS.