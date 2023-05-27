 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 26, 2023

Yankees fans taunt Fernando Tatis Jr. with chant

May 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Fernando Tatis Jr. running

Feb 28, 2020; Peoria, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Peoria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees fans let Fernando Tatis hear it on Friday night.

The Yankees were hosting the San Diego Padres for the first game of a three-game series between the teams. As Tatis was in right field for the bottom of the first inning, Yankees fans had some taunts for the outfielder.

Yankees fans could be heard chanting “steroids” at Tatis.

Here is a video:

Yankees fans like to ride opposing players, and they did just that with Tatis.

The young Padres star was suspended 80 games last year for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy. Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid. He offered a lame excuse for his positive test and has been hearing it from fans ever since returning to action.

In 30 games this season, Tatis is batting .258 with five doubles, seven home runs and a .765 OPS.

Article Tags

Fernando Tatis JrNew York Yankees fansYankees Fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus