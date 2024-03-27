Yankees trade for veteran infielder to address injury issues

The New York Yankees’ injury issues have prompted them to make a trade for a veteran infielder who could start for them on Opening Day.

The Yankees are acquiring infielder Jon Berti from the Miami Marlins as part of a three-team trade, according to multiple reports. The Yankees also shipped reserve catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Marlins get a pair of prospects.

Full trade, per source: Yankees: INF Jon Berti

Marlins: OF prospects John Cruz and Shane Sasaki

Rays: C Ben Rortvedt — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 27, 2024

On a fully healthy Yankee team, Berti may profile as a backup infielder, albeit one with significant value. He played five defensive positions with the Marlins in 2023 while hitting .294. He is also known for his speed, with 16 stolen bases last year and 41 in 2022.

The Yankees will be without third baseman DJ LeMahieu to start the season due to injury, so Berti could start for the team initially. Given his positional versatility, expect him to see a fair amount of action no matter what, even after LeMahieu returns.