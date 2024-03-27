 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, March 27, 2024

Yankees trade for veteran infielder to address injury issues

March 27, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
A Yankees hat

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees’ injury issues have prompted them to make a trade for a veteran infielder who could start for them on Opening Day.

The Yankees are acquiring infielder Jon Berti from the Miami Marlins as part of a three-team trade, according to multiple reports. The Yankees also shipped reserve catcher Ben Rortvedt to the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Marlins get a pair of prospects.

On a fully healthy Yankee team, Berti may profile as a backup infielder, albeit one with significant value. He played five defensive positions with the Marlins in 2023 while hitting .294. He is also known for his speed, with 16 stolen bases last year and 41 in 2022.

The Yankees will be without third baseman DJ LeMahieu to start the season due to injury, so Berti could start for the team initially. Given his positional versatility, expect him to see a fair amount of action no matter what, even after LeMahieu returns.

Article Tags

Jon BertiNew York Yankees
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus