Report reveals Yankees’ backup plan if they lose Juan Soto

With a Juan Soto free agent decision looming, the MLB free agent market is largely at a standstill. That has teams like the New York Yankees doing their homework on backup plans if Soto decides to sign elsewhere.

The Yankees are considering infielder Willy Adames as a possible backup plan if Soto decides not to sign with them, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Adames would fit at shortstop or third base for the Yankees, depending on what they choose to do with Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm.

Adames has been a shortstop for his entire career, but has signaled an openness to move to third base in order to expand his market. Volpe played shortstop for the Yankees this season, but he could move to second base to accommodate Adames and replace free agent Gleyber Torres. The Yankees could also move Adames to third and keep Volpe at short while having Chisholm play second.

Regarded as one of the game’s best hitting shortstops, Adames hit over 30 home runs last season for the second time in three years. The career .248 hitter has never made an All-Star team, but finished 10th in NL MVP voting with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2024. The Yankees will not be alone in their pursuit of him, as he has drawn interest from multiple teams.

The Yankees are still regarded as one of the favorites to land Soto. Previous reports indicated the Yankees would likely spread that money around were he to sign elsewhere.