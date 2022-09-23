Yankees catcher makes funny pledge over Aaron Judge milestone HR

There has been a great deal of speculation regarding what might happen to the fan that catches Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball if and when Judge reaches that mark. Should the fan make demands before returning the ball to Judge, or should they be a good sport and simply give back the memento?

One person’s ambitious plan has some backing from Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Jake Storiale from Jomboy Media joked that for catching the 62nd home run, he would want to be Judge’s roommate for a year, and also wanted a game-used cup from Higashioka. For what it’s worth, Higashioka is on board.

I’ll do my part if you catch 62 — Kyle Higashioka (@the_higster) September 23, 2022

This is probably an easier get than Judge as a roommate for a year, but it doesn’t hurt to dream big.

For what it’s worth, the fans that got Judge’s 60th home run ball had a very classy gesture for the star outfielder. It would be pretty cool if whoever gets 61 and 62 does the same.