Report reveals why Yankees lost out on Kyle Tucker

December 13, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A Yankees hat

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees on Friday struck out on yet another top-end outfielder in Kyle Tucker.

The Yankees had been linked to the Houston Astros slugger since losing Juan Soto last week to the team’s crosstown rival New York Mets. But the Yankees officially went 0/2 when the Chicago Cubs outbid them, acquiring Tucker on Friday via a trade.

While reports indicated that the Yankees had been strong suitors of Tucker before the Cubs trade, Jon Heyman of the New York Post stated that the Pinstripes “never got especially close” to a deal with the Astros.

Houston reportedly wanted both pitcher Luis Gil and prospect George Lombard Jr. in any trade for Tucker. Per Heyman, the Yankees scoffed at the idea given that the team views Gil as a potential rotation ace.

Gil was named AL Rookie of the Year last season after posting a solid 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts across 29 starts. But the 26-year-old pitched worse during the second half of the year and had an ERA of 4.20 in his final 10 starts.

Lombard is the Yankees’ No. 3 prospect and is the team’s highest-ranked infielder in their farm system. The 19-year-old hit .231 with 5 home runs and 45 RBIs in the minors last season.

While the Bronx Bombers have yet to land a big-name outfielder this offseason, the Yankees did land an All-Star pitcher on the trade market.

