Yankees met with free agent Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman is one of the most intriguing free agents this offseason. The lifelong Atlanta Braves first baseman wants to return to the only team he has played for. But he is keeping all options open.

Freeman met with the New York Yankees, Jon Heyman reported on Monday. Though Freeman is the name that stands out, Heyman says the Yankees met with representatives for all the top left-handed hitting first basemen.

Yankees met with reps for all top lefthanded-hitting 1B, including Freddie Freeman. Of course the Braves would seem most likely to retain Freeman, while Rizzo and perhaps trade candidate Olson, among others, may be more realistic for NYY. But it’s worth investigating the great FF — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2021

The Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline from the Cubs and could make an effort to retain him. Rizzo reportedly is eager to return to the Yankees if they want him.

The Yankees could also pursue a trade for Matt Olson, whom the Oakland A’s could be willing to deal.

Freeman may be the most desirable player of the bunch. The 32-year-old has made the All-Star team the last four seasons and was NL MVP during the shortened 2020 season. Freeman will not come cheaply though.

Photo: Jun 15, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) hits a RBI single against the Boston Red Sox in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports