Yankees announcer delivers awesome tribute to Vin Scully

Longtime New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay paid homage to the late Vin Scully prior to the Yankees’ 7-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday.

Scully, the iconic broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers for nearly 70 years, died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

As the YES Network broadcast started, Kay began his opening monologue with a line that was a mainstay in Scully’s broadcasts.

“It is time for Yankees baseball,” Kay said. “A very pleasant good afternoon to you, wherever you may be.”

"It is time for Yankees baseball!… A very pleasant good afternoon to you wherever you may be" Michael Kay pays tribute to his idol Vin Scully pic.twitter.com/WSnA3LRXX4 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 3, 2022

Prior to the start of Dodger games, Scully would declare “it’s time for Dodger baseball!”

Scully began his career as the Dodgers’ broadcaster in 1950 at the age of 22. He retired in 2016 at the age of 88. During Scully’s final remarks following the end of the 2016 regular season, he finished with the infamous go-to line that Kay modeled his beginning remarks after.

“So this is Vin Scully wishing you a very pleasant good afternoon, wherever you may be.”

Take a look here.

These words from Vin Scully ring even more true right now. Rest In Peace, Vin. You will be missed ♥️ pic.twitter.com/SpGeWShLlK — Pickswise (@Pickswise) August 3, 2022

Kay was not the only broadcaster to share a tribute to Scully. Joe Davis, the TV voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, had the unenviable task of breaking the news of Scully’s death to viewers on Tuesday. While doing so, Davis shared a hilarious story about his first interaction with the broadcasting legend.