Sunday, March 15, 2020

Yankees minor leaguer tests positive for coronavirus

March 15, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

New York Yankees

Three NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus since last week, and professional baseball now has its first known case of the virus as well.

A minor league player in the New York Yankees’ system has tested positive for the coronavirus, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported on Sunday. The player was instructed to quarantine on Friday morning after coming down with a fever, and he has since tested positive for COV-19.

The news of a professional baseball player testing positive for the coronavirus came not long after Major League Baseball sent a memo to teams instructing them to end organized workouts, so it seems likely that the two events were related.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first pro athlete from the major American sports to test positive for the Coronavirus, and his teammate Donovan Mitchell as well as Detroit Pistons center Christian Wood have tested positive since.


