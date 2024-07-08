Yankees reliever makes big admission about All-Star Game

There are many people who have questioned whether New York Yankees closer Clay Holmes deserved his 2024 MLB All-Star Game nod, and it sounds like the right-hander is one of them.

Holmes has been named a reserve player for this year’s American League All-Star team. He spoke with reporters about the honor before the Yankees’ series finale against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night, and the 31-year-old admitted that he was “probably a little surprised.”

“I don’t think you can ever fully expect it,” Holmes said, via Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com. “I’m not coming in with a zero ERA, so it was definitely an honor and something I’m super grateful for.”

Holmes said he had plans to spend the All-Star break at his home in Nashville or on vacation in the Hamptons, which shows that he did not see the selection coming. Perhaps he is a little down on himself because of how he has pitched lately.

Holmes ranks third in the AL with 19 saves. He has a 3.00 ERA in 39 appearances, so he has been far from unhittable. After not allowing a run in his first 20 appearances of the season, Holmes has hit a rough stretch where he has surrendered eight earned runs over his last seven games. He blew a save on Friday night when he gave up a game-tying, two-run home run to Mastaka Yoshida in an eventual 5-3 loss to Boston.

Fans made it clear on Sunday that they are not happy about Holmes occupying an All-Star spot. Though Holmes said the honor is something he will not “take lightly,” he seems to understand the frustration.