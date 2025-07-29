Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Yankees could reunite with former All-Star pitcher

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Nestor Cortes leaving the mound
Sep 12, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes (65) walks to the dugout in the middle of the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are looking to add a starting pitcher ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline, and they may have interest in bringing back one of their former All-Stars.

Nestor Cortes has been working his way back from an elbow strain, but the Milwaukee Brewers have plenty of starting pitching. That makes the left-hander a logical trade candidate, and the Yankees are one team that needs rotation help.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Monday floated the idea of Cortes returning to the Yankees for a third stint.

The Yankees traded Cortes to Milwaukee in December. The 30-year-old has only made two starts for the Brewers and has not pitched since April 3, but he threw 93 pitches in a Triple-A rehab start on Thursday. Cortes seems ready to return, but the Brewers may not have room for him in their rotation.

Cortes pitched for the Yankees in 2019 and again from 2021-2024. His best season was in 2022, when he was named an All-Star and finished with a 12-4 record and 2.44 ERA. His numbers have tailed off since, but Cortes still has a 3.88 career ERA.

Cortes was absolutely shelled by the Yankees in his first start of the season, which led to fans all making the same joke. It turns out he was battling an injury, which could explain why he was so ineffective in his two starts.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!