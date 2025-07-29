Yankees could reunite with former All-Star pitcher

The New York Yankees are looking to add a starting pitcher ahead of the July 31 MLB trade deadline, and they may have interest in bringing back one of their former All-Stars.

Nestor Cortes has been working his way back from an elbow strain, but the Milwaukee Brewers have plenty of starting pitching. That makes the left-hander a logical trade candidate, and the Yankees are one team that needs rotation help.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Monday floated the idea of Cortes returning to the Yankees for a third stint.

Nestor Cortes is a trade candidate with the amazing Brewers actually having a starter surplus. Might the Yankees bring him back? — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2025

The Yankees traded Cortes to Milwaukee in December. The 30-year-old has only made two starts for the Brewers and has not pitched since April 3, but he threw 93 pitches in a Triple-A rehab start on Thursday. Cortes seems ready to return, but the Brewers may not have room for him in their rotation.

Cortes pitched for the Yankees in 2019 and again from 2021-2024. His best season was in 2022, when he was named an All-Star and finished with a 12-4 record and 2.44 ERA. His numbers have tailed off since, but Cortes still has a 3.88 career ERA.

Cortes was absolutely shelled by the Yankees in his first start of the season, which led to fans all making the same joke. It turns out he was battling an injury, which could explain why he was so ineffective in his two starts.