Yankees sign former NL MVP to 1-year deal

The New York Yankees continue to add players this offseason and bolster their roster ahead of the 2025 MLB season.

The Yankees and former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt on Saturday agreed to a 1-year deal worth $12.5 million. The deal comes a day after the Houston Astros signed Christian Walker to a 3-year deal. The Yankees also had interest in Walker, so once he signed elsewhere, the Bronx Bombers pounced on Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt, 37, is towards the end of his career and showed signs in 2024 that he is slowing down. He batted .245 with a career-low .716 OPS. He had 33 doubles with 22 home runs and 11 stolen bases for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Goldschmidt is not too far removed from one of his best seasons ever. In 2022, he batted .317 with a .981 OPS. He slugged 41 doubles and 35 home runs while driving in 115 runs. Goldschmidt won NL MVP that season.

Over his decorated career, Goldschmidt has made 7 All-Star teams, won 5 Silver Slugger awards and 4 Gold Gloves.

With the Yankees, he will replace Anthony Rizzo at first base and also move Ben Rice off the position.

The Yankees have now added Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Max Fried and Devin Williams since losing Juan Soto in free agency.