Yankees share update on big free agent signing Carlos Rodon

June 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Feb 22, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) during photo day at George M. Steinbrenner Field Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees on Tuesday shared a few big injury progress updates, including one on their top free agent signing, Carlos Rodon.

The Yankees announced that outfielder Harrison Bader had been activated from the injured list. They also announced that Rodon would begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday.

That is big news regarding Rodon.

Signed to a 6-year, $162 million contract in December, Rodon has yet to throw a pitch this season for the Yankees. He initially experienced elbow problems during spring training and then had back problems that have since kept him out of action.

The Yankees knew the risks when they signed the 30-year-old southpaw. Rodon has a history of major injury issues, but he went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA last year for the Giants. The previous season, he went 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA in 24 starts for the White Sox. The Yankees are hoping that Rodon’s rehab starts go well and that he will be able to start contributing to the big league club before long.

The Yankees are 39-33 this season and also playing without Aaron Judge, who is out with a toe injury.

