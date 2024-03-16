Yasiel Puig announces big news about his future

Yasiel Puig has a team for the 2024 season, though not in the United States.

Puig is signing a contract to play for Aguila de Veracruz in the Mexican League, according to MLB reporter Francys Romero. Puig previously played for the team in 2021.

Piug himself confirmed the news on social media, posting a picture of himself from his previous stint with the organization.

There were some rumblings that Puig might get another look from MLB, but that did not happen this offseason. Some of his previous legal issues probably worked against him in that regard, though at this point he has not played in MLB since 2019. The more time passes, the harder it will be for him to return to the majors.

Puig hit .312 with 10 home runs in his 62 game stint with Veracruz in 2021. He spent 2023 playing in both the Dominican and Venezuelan leagues, winning a championship in the latter while hitting .418 in 26 games.