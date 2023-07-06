YES issues update on Yankee cameraman after scary injury

YES Network has issued an update on the cameraman injured Wednesday night during a scary incident at Yankee Stadium.

The cameraman, Pete Stendel, was struck in the face by an errant throw while operating his camera behind the first base dugout during Wednesday’s Yankees-Orioles game. The game was delayed for roughly 15 minutes while he received medical attention, and he had to be carted off the field.

YES said Thursday that Stendel suffered an orbital fracture and is resting at home.

UPDATE on cameraman Pete Stendel, who was hit by an errant thrown baseball at last night’s Yankees game: Pete suffered an orbital fracture and is home resting. He and his family appreciate everyone’s support. pic.twitter.com/DzHEdSo5av — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 6, 2023

Working a camera at a sporting event can be fun, but it can also expose one to some unusual occupational hazards. Stendel was a victim of that on Wednesday, as nobody did anything wrong, but he simply found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. Fortunately, it sounds like he will be able to make a full recovery.