Yoenis Cespedes’ reported reasons for opt-out revealed

Yoenis Cespedes abruptly opted out of the 2020 MLB season on Aug. 2, surprising the Mets and causing some drama. Now we’re getting a better idea as to why.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, Cespedes has told friends in recent weeks that he disliked serving as a designated hitter. He wanted to be more engaged with the game, and was not having fun in that role.

In addition, Cespedes was angry and paranoid that the Mets were trying to limit his playing time so he would not hit certain targets to qualify for contract incentives. These factors combined led to Cespedes abruptly going AWOL, then informing the team through his agent that he was opting out.

It was no secret even at the time that Cespedes was unhappy with his playing time. Combine that with frustration over his role and it sounds like, justifiably or not, he had simply had enough.