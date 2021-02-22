Yoenis Cespedes schedules showcase in bid to play in 2021

Despite the bizarre ending to his New York Mets tenure, Yoenis Cespedes isn’t done with Major League Baseball yet.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Cespedes has scheduled a showcase for interested teams on March 2 in Fort Pierce, Fl. The free agent outfielder intends to play in 2021 and is hoping to attract an interested club.

Last we saw Cespedes, he was abruptly opting out of the 2020 season in very confusing circumstances. The outfielder’s contract with the Mets expired at the end of the year, and we have not heard much about him garnering interest since then.

In his prime, Cespedes was one of baseball’s most exciting players. He has only played 127 games since the start of 2017 due to various injuries. While his numbers have stayed solid when on the field, he’ll have to prove to teams that he’s in good shape and will be able to stay healthy.