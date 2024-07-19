Fan had Yu Darvish autograph great item at Home Depot

One fan had to get creative when he recently spotted San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish at his local Home Depot.

When the man approached Darvish, he didn’t ask the 6’5″ Japanese star for the usual pen-and-paper autograph. Given that they were in Home Depot, it made all the sense in the world that the man got Darvish to sign a paint mixer stick.

The man’s brother on Thursday posted the signed paint mixer stick on X.

“My brother ran into Yu Darvish at Home Depot and had him sign a paint mixer stick,” the post’s caption read.

my brother ran into Yu Darvish at Home Depot and had him sign a paint mixer stick pic.twitter.com/JTwu7TpbUj — coleture (@ColeLantz) July 18, 2024

There’s probably a great chance that said fan has the only Yu Darvish paint mixer stick autograph in existence. A true 1-of-1 piece of memorabilia.

Different fans have gone viral over the years for their unconventional autograph requests. On Wednesday, one Los Angeles Lakers rookie signed a “Connect 4” board game that a fan brought to NBA Summer League.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers fulfilled one fan’s unusual autograph request around this time last year.

Anyone can get a player to sign a piece of paper or sports card. But getting a unique item — or body part — autographed is simply way more fun.