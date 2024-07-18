 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 18, 2024

NBA fan got the best autograph at Summer League

July 18, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Dalton Knecht glances up

Jul 6, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) between plays against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton Knecht has only been an NBA player for a few weeks, but the former Tennessee star already received an incredible autograph request from a fan.

Knecht, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 17th overall pick last month, has been impressive early on in the NBA Summer League. On Wednesday, he shared a photo on Instagram that showed him signing a fan’s “Connect 4” box in Las Vegas.

Knecht’s last name is pronounced “connect.” He also chose jersey No. 4 with the Lakers after wearing No. 3 in college. Anthony Davis wears No. 3 for L.A.

With Knecht putting up strong showings in his first two Summer League contests (22 points per game and better than 40% from three-point range), the “Connect 4” nickname is already starting to catch on. Of course, we know one person who saw all of this coming.

Article Tags

Dalton Knecht
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus