NBA fan got the best autograph at Summer League

Dalton Knecht has only been an NBA player for a few weeks, but the former Tennessee star already received an incredible autograph request from a fan.

Knecht, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 17th overall pick last month, has been impressive early on in the NBA Summer League. On Wednesday, he shared a photo on Instagram that showed him signing a fan’s “Connect 4” box in Las Vegas.

Knecht’s last name is pronounced “connect.” He also chose jersey No. 4 with the Lakers after wearing No. 3 in college. Anthony Davis wears No. 3 for L.A.

With Knecht putting up strong showings in his first two Summer League contests (22 points per game and better than 40% from three-point range), the “Connect 4” nickname is already starting to catch on. Of course, we know one person who saw all of this coming.