Aaron Rodgers fulfills unusual autograph request from fan

Aaron Rodgers is going full Ricky Bobby.

A viral video this week showed the New York Jets quarterback Rodgers fulfilling a rather strange autograph request from a fan. Rodgers was at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe when he was asked by a pregnant woman to sign her belly. The four-time NFL MVP obliged and said, “This is the first one of those I’ve ever signed.”

You can see the funny video at this link.

The woman also claimed that she had already gotten a signature on her belly from the retired Chicago Bears icon Brian Urlacher. Thus, it is unclear if the longtime Green Bay Packers star Rodgers had any regrets about sharing that … space with a hated (now-former) division rival.

You certainly cannot say that Rodgers isn’t a man of the people though. But maybe there is something of a trend here since another former Milwaukee athlete once pulled the exact same move.