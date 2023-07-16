 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 15, 2023

Aaron Rodgers fulfills unusual autograph request from fan

July 15, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Aaron Rodgers smiling

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is going full Ricky Bobby.

A viral video this week showed the New York Jets quarterback Rodgers fulfilling a rather strange autograph request from a fan. Rodgers was at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe when he was asked by a pregnant woman to sign her belly. The four-time NFL MVP obliged and said, “This is the first one of those I’ve ever signed.”

You can see the funny video at this link.

The woman also claimed that she had already gotten a signature on her belly from the retired Chicago Bears icon Brian Urlacher. Thus, it is unclear if the longtime Green Bay Packers star Rodgers had any regrets about sharing that … space with a hated (now-former) division rival.

You certainly cannot say that Rodgers isn’t a man of the people though. But maybe there is something of a trend here since another former Milwaukee athlete once pulled the exact same move.

Article Tags

Aaron Rodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus