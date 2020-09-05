Yu Darvish reveals key reason behind his 2020 improvement

Yu Darvish is having the best year of his career so far, and the Chicago Cubs pitcher has a clear reason behind it.

Darvish has always been known for having a wide array of pitches. In 2020, that arsenal appears bigger than ever. He attributed his success to having a pitch for any situation and any matchup issue he faces.

Darvish said in past years he might have 3-4 issues per start. This year? Maybe one. Today's issue, four-seamers to righties. "But I have a lot of cutters — three or four kinds of cutters. Two kinds of sliders. Or three kinds of curveballs. So I can replace the four-seam." Oh. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) September 5, 2020

In 50 innings this season, Darvish has struck out 63 and posted a league-leading 1.44 ERA. Whatever he’s doing is working.

The Cubs ace is always working on pitches we’ve never seen before. No wonder he’s gotten it together so well this season.