Yu Darvish reveals key reason behind his 2020 improvement

September 5, 2020
by Grey Papke

Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish is having the best year of his career so far, and the Chicago Cubs pitcher has a clear reason behind it.

Darvish has always been known for having a wide array of pitches. In 2020, that arsenal appears bigger than ever. He attributed his success to having a pitch for any situation and any matchup issue he faces.

In 50 innings this season, Darvish has struck out 63 and posted a league-leading 1.44 ERA. Whatever he’s doing is working.

The Cubs ace is always working on pitches we’ve never seen before. No wonder he’s gotten it together so well this season.

