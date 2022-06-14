 Skip to main content
Yu Darvish totally ignored tornado warning during pregame routine

June 13, 2022
by Grey Papke
Yu Darvish in his Padres uniform

Jun 11, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) runs in from the outfield after batting practice before a game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Yu Darvish was not going to let a tornado warning interrupt his pre-start routine Monday in Chicago.

The Cubs’ game against the San Diego Padres was delayed as a large thunderstorm moved through the Chicago metro area, prompting multiple tornado warnings. Tornado sirens could even be heard at Wrigley Field, but that did nothing to stop Darvish, San Diego’s scheduled starter, from going through his routine.

We won’t say this is smart, but it certainly demonstrates commitment. Presumably, Darvish took shelter eventually once the pouring rains moved in.

Darvish spent three seasons with the Cubs, so he is at least somewhat aware that the weather in Chicago can sometimes make for wild playing conditions. Assuming the weather clears, he might have to deal with some less-than-ideal conditions once the game begins.

