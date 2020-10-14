Zack Greinke has blunt quote about why he prefers no fans at games

Zack Greinke offered a blunt explanation about why he prefers not having fans at games.

MLB played the entire 2020 regular season without fans. It wasn’t until the NLCS at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas that a limited amount of fans were allowed to attend games.

Greinke’s Houston Astros are playing against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALCS at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. and have not had any fans in attendance. The veteran starter likes it that way, because he doesn’t care much for fan interactions like autographs and pictures.

Zack Greinke: “For me, it’s nice not having fans in the stands. Because there’s no one trying to talk to you and ask for autographs and wanting to take pictures and all that stuff. I don’t like any of that stuff.” — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) October 13, 2020

That’s typical Greinke. Who else would admit they don’t care to interact with fans like that?

Just because he doesn’t care for it doesn’t mean he doesn’t do it, however. Greinke still signs autographs and takes photos, it’s just not his favorite thing to do. He probably cares more about just working on his skills.

We can just add this to the growing list of notable quotes from Greinke, who is known for his unintentionally humorous comments.