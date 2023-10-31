Ex-Cy Young Award winner attends World Series Game 3 as fan

Former Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke attended Game 3 of the World Series in typical Greinke fashion.

The ex-Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher was spotted at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. Monday as his old team lost 3-1 to the Texas Rangers.

Despite his Hall-of-Fame-caliber resume and history with the home team, Greinke was seen just attending the contest like a regular fan. Baseball America senior writer Kyle Glaser reported via X that he spotted the 40-year-old pitcher walking the stadium concourse without credentials or flashy clothes.

Just passed by Zack Greinke walking the concourse at Chase Field. He’s blending in with the crowd. No credentials, no flashy clothes, just a normal guy going to a game. — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) October 30, 2023

Greinke spent four seasons with the Diamondbacks. He won a Gold Glove in all four years and was named an All-Star three times. Greinke could have easily asked for special seats or potentially field-level access from the team that once signed him to a $206 million contract. Instead, he chose to blend in with the crowd and experience the action like an average Joe.

Greinke is known for taking that to the extreme and prefers to keep to himself rather than draw attention to himself. His infamous quote on empty stadiums back in 2020 is evidence of that.

This latest Greinke sighting at the World Series adds to his growing legend as an interesting off-field personality. Interestingly, he’s not the only star athlete to attend an MLB playoff game as a fan this postseason.