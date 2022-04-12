Player in Savannah Bananas game hits with flaming bat on fire

If you haven’t heard of the Savannah Bananas yet, you will now.

The Bananas have a team in the Coastal Plain League, which is a college summer league. But the Bananas are more like the Harlem Globetrotters than some team from “Summer Catch.”

The team prioritizes fun and entertainment over strict baseball, which helps explain why they lead the league in attendance figures and routinely sell out.

To give you an idea of some of the fun that goes on at their games, we present the following clip. This is Zak Whalin coming to bat for the Savannah Party Animals in a game against the Bananas. Yes, Whalin came to the plate with a bat that was on fire.

He LITERALLY went up with his bat on fire and got on base 🔥 @TheSavBananas pic.twitter.com/M6phO6qULY — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) April 12, 2022

A Savannah Bananas hitter hit a line single with a flaming bat. Like the bat was legit on fire. So sick. pic.twitter.com/7hBqVGM8hL — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) April 11, 2022

That was a flaming hot hit. And Whalin nearly was thrown out at first too.

This sort of thing only goes on at Bananas games. If you haven’t seen more of their action, you should check it out.