16-year-old Jalen Lewis sets record by signing pro basketball contract

Jalen Lewis, one of the top prospects in the high school basketball Class of 2023, has officially become the youngest basketball player to ever turn pro in the United States.

Lewis, who is 16, has signed a multiyear deal with the new Overtime Elite league. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the contract is worth around $1 million.

Lewis is the No. 12 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 218-pound center currently plays at Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, Calif.

Overtime Elite has now signed three top prospects from the 2023 high school class, with the others being twin brothers Matt and Ryan Bewley. Former UConn head coach Kevin Ollie has signed on as the first head coach and head of player development for the league.