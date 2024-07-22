2018 NBA lottery pick gets roasted for still being in Summer League

The NBA Summer League appears to have its own version of Van Wilder.

Veteran forward Kevin Knox had a big game for the Golden State Warriors in Summer League on Sunday. He had a game-high 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five triples in the Summer League semifinal against the Miami Heat (though the Heat went on to win 102-99).

Kevin Knox was feeling it on Sunday in Vegas! The @RipCityRemix alum dropped a game-high 31 points for the @warriors in the #NBA2KSummerLeagueSemifinals pic.twitter.com/wl9mjfCf5F — NBA G League (@nbagleague) July 21, 2024

But the bigger story for most people was that Knox, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was still in NBA Summer League over six years later. Plenty of users on X roasted Knox for seemingly having overstayed his Summer League welcome.

Kevin Knox dropping 30 in Summer League: pic.twitter.com/KDpvRdc3io — theScore (@theScore) July 21, 2024

kevin knox playing in summer league pic.twitter.com/Z4lxqg6JiT — Tony Milan (@tony_milan3) July 21, 2024

Kevin Knox 50 years old in summer league years wtf he doing on the court bruh — Jai (@Jai_305_) July 21, 2024

Kevin Knox is like 65 in summer league years tf are yall doing @warriors — Emo Jimmy (@WheelerJaylen) July 21, 2024

Knox is still just 24 years old, which is young for somebody who was drafted six years ago. But that also means Knox, who averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season for the Detroit Pistons, has six years of NBA experience … and yet is still playing in Summer League.

Of course, NBA Summer League is not just for rookies and sophomores. Sometimes older players who are trying to hone their skills and/or make their way back into the league end up on Summer League rosters. That appears to be the case here with Knox, though he is dangerously close to being grouped with this college football player who is still in school at 26.