 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 22, 2024

2018 NBA lottery pick gets roasted for still being in Summer League

July 22, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Kevin Knox in warmups

Jan 26, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox II (20) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA Summer League appears to have its own version of Van Wilder.

Veteran forward Kevin Knox had a big game for the Golden State Warriors in Summer League on Sunday. He had a game-high 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds and five triples in the Summer League semifinal against the Miami Heat (though the Heat went on to win 102-99).

But the bigger story for most people was that Knox, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, was still in NBA Summer League over six years later. Plenty of users on X roasted Knox for seemingly having overstayed his Summer League welcome.

Knox is still just 24 years old, which is young for somebody who was drafted six years ago. But that also means Knox, who averaged 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season for the Detroit Pistons, has six years of NBA experience … and yet is still playing in Summer League.

Of course, NBA Summer League is not just for rookies and sophomores. Sometimes older players who are trying to hone their skills and/or make their way back into the league end up on Summer League rosters. That appears to be the case here with Knox, though he is dangerously close to being grouped with this college football player who is still in school at 26.

Article Tags

Kevin Knox
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus