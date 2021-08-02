Report: 76ers’ asking price for Ben Simmons is ‘sky-high’

The Philadelphia 76ers have expressed a willingness to trade Ben Simmons this summer, but it has been widely reported that they will only deal him if they are blown away by an offer. That remains the case even with the NBA Draft having come and gone.

David Aldridge of The Athletic reported on Monday that the 76ers’ asking price for Simmons “remains sky-high” ahead of free agency. They are reportedly seeking at least four future first-round picks (via direct trade and/or pick swaps) in addition to an All-Star-caliber player.

Aldridge notes that the Sixers are likely asking for the four first-round picks because of the four-team trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks last year. The New Orleans Pelicans received four first round picks — direct picks in 2025 and 2027 and pick swaps in 2024 and 2026 — in that deal.

The relationship between Simmons and the 76ers is said to be tarnished beyond repair. That is why interested teams may balk at Philly’s asking price, as they know it is likely only a matter of time before Simmons is dealt.

Simmons has supposedly been ghosting the Sixers this offseason, though the team has denied that. It seems like executives are desperate to create the impression that all is well between the team and its former first overall pick, but no one is buying it.