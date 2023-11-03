76ers could bring back 3-time NBA champion

The Philadelphia 76ers made the tough decision this week to waive a player they just signed two months ago, but the split may only be temporary.

Danny Green signed a non-guaranteed contract with the 76ers prior to the season and then made the roster coming out of training camp. He reportedly took a pay cut to help the team out with their tax situation. Green was then waived after Philadelphia had to take on more players than they sent out when they traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers.

You might think a situation like that would result in hard feelings, but Green is not burning any bridges. According to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, Green is “disappointed” with how the week has played out but is open to returning to the 76ers.

B/R Sources: While Danny Green was disappointed by how the final days of his tenure in Philadelphia unfolded, there remains an affinity between the three-time NBA champion and 76ers organization. Neither side has ruled out a return should a roster spot become available. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 3, 2023

Haynes also reported that Green had a very strong training camp and the 76ers were impressed with what they saw, which is why they could be interested in adding the 36-year-old to their roster at a later date.

Green is a 3-time NBA champion with three different teams (the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020). He previously played for the 76ers from 2020-22 and is well acquainted with head coach Nick Nurse, who was the coach of that 2019 Raptors championship team.

After he suffered a significant injury during the 2022 playoffs with the Sixers, Green played in just 11 combined games last season between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Still, he is a career 40% shooter from 3-point range and is the type of veteran that teams with championship aspirations covet.