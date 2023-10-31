James Harden traded to Clippers

James Harden is getting his way at long last.

Harden has been traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported late on Monday night.

This is the exact outcome Harden had been seeking all offseason.

The 34-year-old guard surprisingly chose to excercise his player option for the 2023-2024 season even though that would keep him with the 76ers rather than allow him to become a free agent. He then demanded a trade and called 76ers executive Daryl Morey a “liar.”

Harden wanted a trade to the Clippers, but no deal had materialized over the ensuing months, leaving Harden on Philly’s roster as the season began.

Harden had been showing up at the 76ers’ facility during the preseason, but he was kept from making a road trip with the team once the season began. At last word, the Clippers were shutting down Harden trade talks, but apparently things quickly changed in that regard.

Now, the 10-time All-Star will be playing for his fifth team since 2020 and hoping he found a situation that sticks. The Clippers are 2-1 to start the season and will add Harden to a core that features Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, as well as Harden’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Russell Westbrook.