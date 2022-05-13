76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.

Daryl Morey: The team's goal is a championship and we're not afraid to talk about it. Doc Rivers: "Our goals haven't changed at all." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 13, 2022

Doc Rivers says the chase for a championship is the best part of the job. "I know how that feels, and I want to feel it again." — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 13, 2022

Philadelphia was knocked out off the postseason with a 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 on Thursday night. During his postgame press conference, Rivers was asked if he was concerned about his job. He gave a very fiery response (video here).

The Sixers have had disappointing finishes to both seasons under Rivers. The veteran coach has had to deal with several factors that were not in his control, however. Ben Simmons became a liability during the postseason last year. Joel Embiid played through multiple injuries in the playoffs this year. Danny Green also got injured during the opening minutes of Game 6. The erratic play of James Harden down the stretch did not help.

It makes sense that the Sixers are giving Rivers another chance, though next season may be his last. If the team falls short of expectations three consecutive years, Rivers may finally have to shoulder the blame.