Doc Rivers fires back at job security questions after 76ers’ season ends

Doc Rivers is facing hot seat rumors once again after another disappointing season, and he certainly seems to be sick of the same old song and dance.

Rivers’ Philadelphia 76ers were officially eliminated with Thursday’s loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6 of their second-round playoff series. After the game, Rivers hit back at job security questions posed to him by reporter Howard Eskin.

Doc sounding off It's already getting spicy in Philly.pic.twitter.com/PSPJv83LH6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 13, 2022

“I don’t worry about my job,” said Rivers. “I think that I do a terrific job, and if you don’t, then you should write it. Because I work my butt off to get this team here. When I first got here, no one picked us to be anywhere. And again this year, the same thing.

“If that’s how anyone feels, write it, and I’m gonna feel secure about it,” Rivers added. “You don’t [ask those questions] every year. Every time you’re wrong, should you [the reporter] lose your job? No. So it’s the same thing … I know what I did this year, and I feel good about that.”

It has now been an entire decade since a Rivers-led team made it out of the second round. But even if Rivers is notorious for his playoff meltdowns, it is hard to pin the blame for the 76ers’ failure this season on him. Joel Embiid was dealing with an orbital fracture and torn ligament in his shooting hand, Danny Green got injured during the opening minutes of Game 6, and James Harden folded like a cheap suitcase when the going got tough. Meanwhile, Rivers did well to develop players like Tyrese Maxey and still managed to take two games off a clearly superior Heat team.

Rivers has been fed up for months with his treatment by the local media, but a longer offseason of scrutiny may lie ahead regardless. At least Thursday’s scene was not as bad as Rivers’ parting press conference last season.