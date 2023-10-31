76ers eyeing 2 Eastern Conference stars with assets from James Harden trade?

The Philadelphia 76ers may already have their three-point turn in mind.

Philadelphia formally ended the James Harden era on Monday night by agreeing to a blockbuster trade to send Harden to his preferred destination of the LA Clippers. The trade netted the 76ers a mix of win-now veterans in their 30s and future draft compensation.

In the wake of the move, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that two Eastern Conference stars have now emerged as possible trade targets for the 76ers with the assets they just received — Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls and OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors.

The 28-year-old LaVine, a multi-time All-Star, is in Year 2 of a five-year, $215 million contract with Chicago (though with a player option in the final year). The middling Bulls also already look to be in turmoil just a few games into the season.

Anunoby, 26, is one of the best young two-way players in the league, having averaged 16.8 points per game for Toronto last season and being named to an All-Defensive Team. He can become a free agent after the season though and has been the subject of trade and unhappiness rumors before.

The 76ers are obviously trying to compete right now with reigning MVP Joel Embiid in his prime at 29 years old, and young guard Tyrese Maxey already ascending to stardom. There is indeed a really strong argument for flipping some of those future picks that they just got for Harden (and perhaps an expiring contract or two) for a dynamic piece like LaVine or Anunoby.