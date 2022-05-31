Top Raptors player frustrated with his role on team?

The Toronto Raptors are just three years removed from an NBA title, but one player from that championship team may be fed up with the status quo.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported Tuesday that word has circulated among rival front offices that Raptors forward OG Anunoby grew unhappy with his role at times this year. While Fischer says Anunoby reportedly has not expressed any discontent to Toronto directly, Anunoby’s name remains present in trade chatter.

Fischer also notes that the Raptors would like to land a starting center and further mentions both Utah and Portland as having been linked to Anunoby.

The 24-year-old Anunoby has proven to be one of Toronto’s top contributors on both ends of the floor. He is known for his bloodthirsty perimeter defense and just put up a career-high 17.1 points a game on the other side of the ball.

That said, Anunoby is no better than fourth in the Raptors’ pecking order on offense. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. all averaged more points and shot attempts per game this season. Anunoby also ceded touches and playmaking opportunities to rookie Scottie Barnes for much of the year.

With three years and $56 million left on his deal, Anunoby is actually one of the better bargains among wings in the NBA today. Anunoby had also been mentioned as a player Toronto could include in a trade for this top center.