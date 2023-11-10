76ers give front office promotion to notable ex-NBA All-Star

One former All-Star guard is still getting buckets years after retiring.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday that the Philadelphia 76ers are promoting Jameer Nelson. The 41-year-old is now set to become the general manager of the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G League affiliate.

Nelson, a Pennsylvania native who went to college at St. Joseph’s University in Philly, was a 14-year NBA veteran who played on six different teams from 2004-18. His most memorable run came with the Orlando Magic, whom he spent ten seasons with, making an All-Star team in 2009 and serving as the starting point guard on Orlando’s NBA Finals team that year as well.

After retiring in 2018, Nelson joined the 76ers front office as the assistant GM of the Blue Coats. He had steadily progressed in the organization over the years, also working as a team scout before getting this latest promotion.

Nelson, who posted career averages of 11.3 points and 5.1 assists per game, had some very funny antics during his playing career. But now the former point guard is making a very strong name for himself as an executive too.