76ers could have 1 taker for Tobias Harris’ contract?

The Philadelphia 76ers’ prayers may be getting answered.

Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Sacramento Kings are a potential landing spot for 76ers forward Tobias Harris if Philly re-engages in trade talks for him. The 76ers are widely known to be shopping Harris and the $77 million he has left on his contract.

Harris, still only 29 years old, remains a gifted scorer and rebounder who also averaged a career best in assists last season. But with the presence of MVP candidate Joel Embiid, the arrival of ex-MVP James Harden, and the rise of young phenom Tyrese Maxey, Harris has pretty clearly become the Ringo of the 76ers. His scoring averages fell to 16.9 points per game in the playoffs, and that was even despite Embiid missing some time due to injury.

The Kings do have a lot of cap space that they can absorb Harris into, cap space they probably don’t have to worry about saving for someone else since Sacramento is not a free-agent destination. The team can also offer Harris a higher spot up the totem pole next to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. But on top of Harris, the Kings may also be eyeing another cast-off of sorts.