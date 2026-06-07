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76ers name former All-Star their new general manager

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The Philadelphia 76ers logo at center court
Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have named a new general manager, and it is someone who has some ties to the area.

The Sixers are promoting assistant general manager Jameer Nelson to the GM job, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. That means former general manager Elton Brand will not return to the role.

Nelson is from the Philadelphia area and played collegiately at Saint Joseph’s. He went on to a 14-year NBA career from 2004 to 2018, including one All-Star appearance with the Orlando Magic in 2009, the same year the team went to the NBA Finals.

Nelson has worked his way up through the organizational rungs. He was originally hired as a scout in 2020, and was promoted to assistant GM one year ago.

The Sixers are leaning hard on former players to run their organization after firing Daryl Morey at the end of the season. They brought in another notable name to run basketball operations, which ultimately led to Nelson’s promotion.

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