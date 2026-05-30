76ers hire Cavaliers GM to lead basketball operations

The Philadelphia 76ers have hired Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Mike Gansey as their new president of basketball operations, finalizing a multiyear agreement, his agent confirmed to ESPN Friday.

Gansey, 43, has spent more than a decade with the Cavaliers organization since joining in 2011-12. He previously served as general manager of the team’s G League affiliate, earning NBA D-League Executive of the Year honors in 2016-17, before rising to the NBA GM role in 2021.

Under his contributions, Cleveland built a competitive roster that reached the Eastern Conference finals this season before being swept by the New York Knicks .

The move comes weeks after the 76ers parted ways with long-time president Daryl Morey following a second-round playoff exit. Bob Myers, president of sports for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, led the search and will collaborate closely with Gansey.

Nick U’Ren of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was reportedly the other finalist.

Gansey now faces key decisions this offseason, including the 2026 NBA Draft, where Philadelphia holds the 22nd pick, as the organization seeks to build sustainably around its core talent.