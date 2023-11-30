 Skip to main content
76ers have return date in mind for Kelly Oubre Jr.

November 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nov 2, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) in action against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are close to getting Kelly Oubre Jr. back after he was injured in a hit-and-run incident.

Oubre was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and is officially questionable for Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Coach Nick Nurse told reporters that the more realistic expectation is that Oubre will be back next week.

Oubre is in line for a very impressive recovery time. The incident happened less than a month ago, and the veteran forward was initially slated to miss “significant” time. He was able to make a quick recovery after suffering a fractured rib, and in total, he sounds likely to miss less than a month.

Oubre had been averaging 16.3 points per game before the injury, and his return should provide a boost to a Sixers team that has gotten off to a very good start so far this season.

