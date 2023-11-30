76ers have return date in mind for Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers are close to getting Kelly Oubre Jr. back after he was injured in a hit-and-run incident.

Oubre was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and is officially questionable for Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics. Coach Nick Nurse told reporters that the more realistic expectation is that Oubre will be back next week.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse was hopeful that Kelly Oubre Jr would be questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Celtics. But he was ruled out and is expected to return next week. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) November 30, 2023

Oubre is in line for a very impressive recovery time. The incident happened less than a month ago, and the veteran forward was initially slated to miss “significant” time. He was able to make a quick recovery after suffering a fractured rib, and in total, he sounds likely to miss less than a month.

Oubre had been averaging 16.3 points per game before the injury, and his return should provide a boost to a Sixers team that has gotten off to a very good start so far this season.