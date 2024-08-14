76ers linked to 40-percent three-point shooter in free agency

The Philadelphia 76ers may not be done trying to build their new empire.

Keith Pompey of The Philly Inquirer reported this week that the 76ers have interest in signing free agent sharpshooter Davis Bertans. Pompey notes that the 76ers still have a need at Bertans’ power forward position.

The 6-foot-10 Bertans, 31, is a free agent after splitting last season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets. He is a roughly 40-percent career three-point shooter and has topped that mark in multiple individual seasons. While Bertans is mostly a long-range specialist who can struggle in other areas, he seems like an ideal fit for the veteran’s minimum that the 76ers would have to offer him.

Philly now has a wealth of forwards after adding Paul George and Caleb Martin in free agency this summer to go along with incumbents Kelly Oubre Jr. and KJ Martin. But all of those guys are 6-foot-8 and under, which is why Bertans may be a target. If not him though, the 76ers could choose to sign a former George teammate on the LA Clippers to play the 4 spot for them.